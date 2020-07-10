22-year-old with no underlying health conditions dies from COVID-19 in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Department of Health provided another update on the impact of the coronavirus.

They say a 22-year-old woman who had no underlying health conditions died as a result of contracting COVID-19.

It is not clear where the woman lived or how long ago she was diagnosed with the virus.

Niagara County is reporting 12 new cases, bringing the county’s total number to 1,337.

1,172 of these people have recovered, but 94 others died.

71 cases are still active. One of those people is in the hospital, but the others are isolating at home.

In all, Niagara County has tested 38,564 people for the virus.

