PORTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — No people were injured, but officials in Niagara County believe three dogs and a cat died as the result of a fire in the Town of Porter.
First responders went to the home on Youngstown Wilson Road on Sunday, shortly after 7 p.m. None of the people who lived there were home at the time.
It’s not clear what caused the fire, but according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the home is believed to be a total loss.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.