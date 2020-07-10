3 hospitalized following head-on crash in Newfane

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were hospitalized following a two-car crash in the Town of Newfane.

Thursday afternoon, shortly before 5 p.m., the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says the two vehicles were headed in opposite directions on Ridge Rd.

At some point, the eastbound vehicle, which was driven by a 25-year-old Newfane man, crossed over the center line and struck the westbound vehicle head-on.

After the crash, fire personnel had to extricate the driver and passenger from the westbound vehicle. Both the driver, a 45-year-old man, and his passenger, a 48-year-old woman, are Lockport residents.

All three people involved were taken to ECMC. The woman is in critical condition, while the two men are in stable condition.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

