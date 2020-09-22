3 more cases of COVID-19 found in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three more cases of COVID-19 have been found in Niagara County.

Health officials say this brings the number of active cases to 38, and the total to 1,715 since the pandemic started.

101 people have died, while 1,576 other county residents recovered. Three others are currently hospitalized.

More than 87,000 people in the county have been tested for the virus.

