3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in western Niagara County

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton says three new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the county.

This comes after it was revealed that a 42-year-old woman with a compromised immune system had contracted the virus. That woman, who was not in contact with the community while symptomatic, has been hospitalized.

All of the Niagara County residents confirmed to have coronavirus live on the western part of the county.

As of Thursday morning, 34 people in the county are quarantined.

