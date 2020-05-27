4 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four more Niagara County residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

Three of the people who died were women aged 66, 75 and 94. The other one was an 89-year-old man. Each one had underlying health conditions.

The number of positive cases in the county has grown by 16, bringing the total to 1,020. 301 people have active cases, 656 have recovered and 63 have died.

11,529 people have been tested for the coronavirus to date.

