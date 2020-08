LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County has five new cases of COVID-19 since Friday morning. This brings the total to 1,497.

Only 51 of these cases are still active, and six of the people still battling it are hospitalized.

1,347 people have recovered, but 99 others have died.

More than 59,000 people in Niagara County have been tested for the coronavirus.

