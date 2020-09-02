5 new cases of COVID-19 found in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County has 45 active cases of COVID-19 after five new cases were discovered.

This brings the county’s overall total to 1,621. Two people are currently hospitalized, while the 43 others with active cases are isolating at home.

So far, 1,475 people have recovered and 101 others have died.

More than 73,000 people have been tested for the virus in Niagara County.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.