5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Niagara County, bringing total to 19

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Becky Wydysh, the chairperson of the Niagara County Legislature, and Niagara County Director of Public Health Daniel Stapleton provided an update on new cases of coronavirus Thursday afternoon.

As of now, there are 19 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 16 of these people are quarantined, and three have recovered.

Here are the details we know about the new cases:

Man, 73, Newfane — hospitalized

Man, 66, Lockport — hospitalized

Woman, 37, Wheatfield — isolated at home

Male, 50, Lockport — hospitalized

Female, 42, North Tonawanda — formerly isolated at home, has since recovered

Right now, a total of 46 people are quarantined, and 53 have completed their time in quarantine.

The county is waiting for the results of two tests.