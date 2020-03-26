1  of  3
Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo says stimulus package fails to address NY’s need as cases rise above 37,000 US jobless claims soar to record 3.3 million as layoffs jump Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
Erie County officials will provide an update on local COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m.
Closings
There are currently 348 active closings. Click for more details.

5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Niagara County, bringing total to 19

Niagara County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Becky Wydysh, the chairperson of the Niagara County Legislature, and Niagara County Director of Public Health Daniel Stapleton provided an update on new cases of coronavirus Thursday afternoon.

As of now, there are 19 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 16 of these people are quarantined, and three have recovered.

Here are the details we know about the new cases:

  • Man, 73, Newfane — hospitalized
  • Man, 66, Lockport — hospitalized
  • Woman, 37, Wheatfield — isolated at home
  • Male, 50, Lockport — hospitalized
  • Female, 42, North Tonawanda — formerly isolated at home, has since recovered

Right now, a total of 46 people are quarantined, and 53 have completed their time in quarantine.

The county is waiting for the results of two tests.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss