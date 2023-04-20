HARTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police out of Lockport are reportedly investigating a larceny of 50 chickens off a private property in Hartland.

The alleged incident follows a warning to farmers from the Niagara County Sheriff about “suspicious activity” regarding potential “animal rescues.” The investigation is ongoing. State police said releasing further information could jeopardize the investigation.

This is a developing story. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.