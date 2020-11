LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — 55 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Niagara County, bringing the total to 2,918.

517 cases are still active, and 18 people are hospitalized.

Since the pandemic started, 2,298 people have recovered and 103 others have died.

More than 145,000 tests have taken place in Niagara County.