6 more cases of COVID-19 found in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new total of positive COVID-19 cases in Niagara County is 1,520 after six more cases were discovered.

Only 31 cases are still active, the county’s Department of Health says. Three of these people are hospitalized.

So far, 1,390 people have recovered from the virus, but 99 others have died.

More than 61,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Niagara County.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.