HARTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 68-year-old man is dead after he collided with a tree in the Town of Hartland Thursday morning.

The man was the only one in the vehicle when he veered off Ridge Road and hit a tree, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

When crews arrived on the scene, the man was rescued from the vehicle and was unresponsive. Despite efforts by patrols, Mercy Ambulance and Mercy Flight Helicopter crews, the man died at the scene.

The Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released pending family notification.