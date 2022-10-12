TOWN OF CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead as the result of a fire in the Town of Cambria.

On Wednesday morning around 9:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-story home on Ridge Road.

“It was reported that there was likely one person still inside the residence,” the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

At the scene, smoke was seen coming from multiple parts of the residence. The heavy smoke and fire prevented deputies from getting inside.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, and inside, a 69-year-old man was found to have perished, the Sheriff’s Office said. His name has not been released as officials continue to investigate.