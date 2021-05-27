73-year-old man dies after car crash with box truck in Cambria Wednesday evening

CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 73-year-old man from Sanborn is dead after his car was hit by a box truck in the Town of Cambria Wednesday.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office says 73-year-old Paul Baker was turning left onto Saunders Settlement Road from Meahl Road in his 2015 Toyota Camry when he was hit by a 1998 Mitsubishi box truck around 5:50 p.m. The Mitsubishi, driven by 49-year-old Kristian Bruce of Lockport, was driving east on Saunders Settlement Road when the collision happened.

The crash sent both cars across Saunders Settlement and off the road.

Authorities say Baker died from his injuries at the scene, his 14-year-old passenger was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment. The teenager is continuing to recover from his injuries.

The driver of the box truck, Kristian Bruce, and his passenger 20-year-old Nicholas Bruce of Orchard Park, were treated for their minor injuries at the scene and released.

An investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit is ongoing.