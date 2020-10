LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been found in Niagara County.

In all, 1,927 cases have been found since the pandemic started. 82 are still active, and one of the people who contracted the virus is hospitalized.

1,743 people have recovered and 102 others have died.

More than 109,000 tests have been given in Niagara County.

