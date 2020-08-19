8 of 9 new COVID cases in Niagara County are in people under 30

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nine more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Niagara County, and eight of them are in people younger than 30.

“We are very concerned that 8 of the 9 cases today are individuals under the age of 30, and were not directly tied to other positives of which we were previously aware,” said Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton. “We cannot emphasize enough that young people are susceptible to COVID-19 and must take precautions like social distancing and wearing masks.”

So far, Niagara County has identified 1,538 cases of COVID-19, but only 33 cases are still active. Three of these people are hospitalized.

1,406 people have recovered, while 99 have died.

More than 64,000 people in the county have been tested for the virus.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.