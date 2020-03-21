9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials are now reporting nine positive coronavirus cases in Niagara County.

This is five more than what was previously known. In all, 61 people are quarantined, 10 are in isolation and five test results are still pending.

Niagara County Public health Director Daniel Stapleton believes that all of these new cases came via community spread.

“This shows how rapidly the situation changes. As of 5 p.m. yesterday, we had not received any new positives from DOH and within a couple of hours, we had five,” said Stapleton. “I have heard some say that our numbers are merely a function of our testing and if we could do testing at the rate we would like, there would be many, many more positives. To that, I say, I absolutely agree. The community needs to act as if COVID-19 is everywhere because in all likelihood, it is.”

Here are the details on the five new cases:

33, male in North Tonawanda who is in ICU at a local health care facility

51, female in North Tonawanda who is in home isolation

43, female in North Tonawanda who is in home isolation

64, male in North Tonawanda who is in home isolation (Note: these four North Tonawanda cases have no apparent connection to each other)

29, female from City of Lockport who is in home isolation

In relation to the first four positive cases, Stapleton had this to say:

“In these cases, the length of time that has passed and the fact these individuals self-quarantined quickly after feeling symptomatic worked in our favor. Plus, we have unique circumstances in which some positives were mainly in health care facilities or in their homes for non-COVID-19 related issues. We reviewed these findings with the New York State Department of Health and they determined the chance of community spread from these individuals is minimal.”

If anyone was at the following locations, at the times listed, they should monitor themselves for symptoms of coronavirus: