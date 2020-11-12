90 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County since Tuesday morning

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since Tuesday morning, 90 new cases of COVID-19 have been found in Niagara County.

This brings the county up to 420 active cases. 2,631 have been identified over the course of the pandemic.

According to the county’s latest update, 15 people are hospitalized, 2,108 have recovered and 103 others have died.

More than 139,000 tests have taken place in the county since the pandemic started.