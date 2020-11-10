97-year-old Niagara County nursing home resident dies from COVID-19

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another death related to COVID-19 has been reported in Niagara County.

The county’s Department of Health says the woman who died was a 97-year-old nursing home resident with underlying health conditions. She was the 103rd person in the county to die from COVID-19.

Currently, 342 of the county’s 2,541 cases are still active. Nine people are hospitalized and 2,096 people have recovered since the pandemic started.

More than 136,000 tests have taken place in Niagara County.

