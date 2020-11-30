A dozen positive COVID-19 cases identified at Niagara County Department of Social Services

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara County Manager Rick Updegrove says over the last week, the county’s Department of Social Services (DSS) had approximately a dozen positive COVID test results of employees.

Updegrove says these employees work on the second floor of their office building on 10th Street in Niagara Falls.

After talking with employees and conducting contact tracing, Updegrove tells News 4 the County Department of Health decided all employees who work on the second floor of the building will quarantine.

Updegrove added that several additional tests are still outstanding.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Niagara County Manager says: