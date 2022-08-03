OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Once again, Olcott Beach is not suitable for swimming, according to the Niagara County Department of Health.

Water sampling took place on Monday, and health officials say it was determined to have unsatisfactory bacteriological quality.

Throughout the summer, beach advisories have come and gone numerous times in Olcott, as the levels of bacteria in the water change. It’s not clear how long this one will last, but News 4 will provide an update when we hear more.