All DMV transactions at Niagara Falls location to resume Monday by appointment only

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Additional services, provided by the Niagara County Clerk’s Office, will reopen next Monday County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski announced on Wednesday.

Jastrzemski says this includes appointments for all DMV transactions at the Niagara Falls location, as well as appointments for the Veterans Service Agency and Pistol Permit Office.

“I know there was frustration about not allowing transactions at our Niagara Falls location, but as our smallest physical office, it presented challenges in keeping social distance,” Jastrzemski said. “Now, at the request of the four county legislators representing Niagara Falls and the Mayor, we have reworked our plan and will be opening that office with limited appointments.”

The Niagara Falls DMV will service customers by appointment only, and customers must make those appointments online.

To adhere to social distancing guidelines, Niagara County officials will make limited appointments available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Residents can begin making appointments this Friday by clicking here.

Jastrzemski also says through the state website road test can be scheduled now, and individuals looking to schedule their five-hour class should check directly with providers who offer the class to see if they have reopened under state guidelines.

The Historians Office will remain closed at this time, according to the county clerk.

