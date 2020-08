ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 46-year-old Amherst woman was killed in a crash in the Town of Royalton Monday night.

Police responded to the scene on Chestnut Ridge Rd. around 11 p.m.

They say the driver, whose name hasn’t been released, left the roadway, and ultimately, crashed into a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.