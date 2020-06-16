Another death reported, along with 9 new cases in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County is reporting another death as a result of COVID-19.

The person who died was an 84-year-old man with underlying health conditions. He was the 79th person to die from coronavirus in the county.

There were nine new cases reported on Tuesday morning, bringing the total to 1,199. Only 99 of those cases are still active. 1,021 people have recovered.

A total of 23,399 people have been tested.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.