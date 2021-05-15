Apartment fire displaces residents in Village of Barker

BARKER, N.Y. (WIVB) — An apartment in the Village of Barker went up in flames Saturday afternoon on Main Street, displacing all of its residents.

Smoke and fire was reported coming from the top floor of the apartment building around 2:00 p.m. and was extinguished by Barker Volunteer Fire Department assisted by other agencies.

Everyone made it out of the building safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

An investigation into the fire is being conducted by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team.