Barker woman arrested for DWI while 12-year-old is in vehicle

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Barker woman is facing a Leandra’s Law DWI charge following a traffic stop in the Town of Newfane late Thursday night.

Deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office say they witnessed 49-year-old Angela C. Wilson committing multiple traffic infractions on Lockport-Olcott Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies observed Wilson was driving with a 12-year-old passenger.

The deputy’s observations and a field sobriety determined Wilson was intoxicated, according to officials. She also refused further testing and was arrested.

Officials tell News 4 the child was turned over to a relative.

Wilson was taken to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and is charged with Leandra’s Law DWI and endangering the welfare of a child.

She is currently in the Niagara County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment.