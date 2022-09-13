GASPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)- Becker Farms is open for apple picking!
News 4’s Chelsea Lovell stopped by during Wake Up Tuesday morning to preview some events they have coming up.
Thursday, Sept. 15th, there will be a ‘Pour into Fall’ candle-making event. Rebecca Reisch, owner of The Drunkin Candle Shop, will be there making candles for eventgoers and also has a game of bingo to win giveaways.
Becker Farms is a great family-friendly place. There is something for everyone! For a full list of events at Becker Farms, click or tap here.
Chelsea Lovell is a traffic anchor and reporter from Queens who joined the News 4 team in 2022. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.