Becker Farms introducing drive-thru attraction in lieu of hayride

GASPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Becker Farms is making a change to one of its popular autumn attractions.

Instead of a haunted hayride, visitors can stay in their vehicles and take part in The Haunted Forest.

With this, visitors will be able to drive through the Becker Farms forest after dark and “be witness to a variety of strange happenings and eerie encounters that spark the Halloween spirit.”

“The drive thru is an exciting new experience that will be just as good or better than our

traditional hayride,” Hospitality Director Amanda Vizcarra says. “Having enclosed vehicles has really allowed us to be creative and is a great way to enjoy the Halloween season while social distancing.”

The Haunted Forest will begin October 16 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October 31.

There is no admission fee to enter Becker Farms after dark, but tickets for The Haunted Forest are $40 per car.

Additionally, catered bonfires for 10 to 15 people are $275 on Fridays and Saturdays and $225 on Sundays.

