(WIVB) — Niagara County dispatch received a call from a boater around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, reporting a body floating in the Lower Niagara River.

U.S. Coast Guard retrieved the deceased male from the water and brought the body to the Coast Guard station in Fort Niagara State Park.

It is unknown how old the deceased male was, but the Niagara County Sheriff’s office said it appears he was in the water for a long period of time. The office asked that anyone with information on the incident call Investigator Finley at (716) 438-3336.