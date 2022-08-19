PORTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body was found on Friday floating in the Lower Niagara River, police said.
At 11:51 a.m. Friday, police say they received a call from a boater in the river reporting the body. The Coast Guard recovered the body. The deceased is described as a male, unknown age or race.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at 716-438-3335.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.