Bridge replacement project in Town of Porter expected to last four months

PORTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting next week, the Route 93 bridge over Twelve Mile Creek in Porter will be closed for approximately four months.

This is due to a bridge replacement project.

Detours will be in place. Passenger vehicles will be directed to follow a route along Dickersonville, Braley and Porter Center roads. Truck traffic will have to follow a detour along Routes 18 and 425.

The closure will begin on March 1 at 7 a.m.