Breaking News
Three-year-old boy found alone on Buffalo porch earlier this week is doing well, family in from Florida says after visit

Call for woman possibly under the influence of drugs at store leads to Leandra’s Law arrest

Niagara County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office received a call Wednesday morning just after 10 a.m. regarding two children in the company of a woman who appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Deputies say they responded to the Kenyon’s at 2897 Main Street in Newfane and found 30-year-old Rachel Ballew of Newfane at the store with the children.

An investigation revealed Ballew drove to the store under the influence of drugs.

Both her 2-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter were passengers in the car at the time.

Ballew is charged with DWAI, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of violating Leandra’s Law.

She was held at the Niagara County Jail on $750 bail and is scheduled to appear in Town of Newfane Court on September 24 for arraignment.

The children were turned over to their father, according to authorities.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss