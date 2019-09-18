Call for woman possibly under the influence of drugs at store leads to Leandra’s Law arrest

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office received a call Wednesday morning just after 10 a.m. regarding two children in the company of a woman who appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Deputies say they responded to the Kenyon’s at 2897 Main Street in Newfane and found 30-year-old Rachel Ballew of Newfane at the store with the children.

An investigation revealed Ballew drove to the store under the influence of drugs.

Both her 2-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter were passengers in the car at the time.

Ballew is charged with DWAI, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of violating Leandra’s Law.

She was held at the Niagara County Jail on $750 bail and is scheduled to appear in Town of Newfane Court on September 24 for arraignment.

The children were turned over to their father, according to authorities.