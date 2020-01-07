Cambria man killed after being hit by garbage truck in front of his home

CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian hit by a garbage truck in front of 4554 Cambria-Wilson Rd. in the Town of Cambria on Tuesday just before 12:30 p.m.

Deputies investigating the scene say the garbage truck driver was traveling south when he hit 49-year-old Robert S. Knibbs of Cambria in front of his home.

Knibbs suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was uninjured and released at the scene after being treated. No charges have been filed against the driver.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Unit continues to investigate the incident.