WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old Canfield, Ontario woman died following an incident that occurred while she was operating a jetski on Lake Ontario Saturday evening, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office.

The woman, Ria Vannoort, was reportedly found dismounted from her jetski just offshore and was floating in the lake. She was loaded onto a second vessel and brought back to shore by other attendees of the E. Lake Road party she was attending at the time.

The Sheriff’s office was alerted of the incident around 6 p.m. Deputies, along with Wilson and South Wilson Volunteer Fire Companies, responded to the scene, where Vannoort was provided resuscitation aid. She was then taken by ambulance to Eastern Niagara Lockport Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Further information regarding the incident has yet to be released, as it remains under investigation.