NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — In an effort to increase vaccination rates in Niagara County, Congressman Brian Higgins and Catholic Health are increasing community outreach.
Catholic Health is receiving $880,000 from the American Rescue Plan to target “hotspots” or low vaccination areas.
According to Rep. Higgins, the funds will especially focus on Niagara Falls, where he says a lack of access to vaccines, along with hesitancy, are keeping the community from reaching optimal vaccination rates.
COVID-19
- Catholic Health getting $880K from American Rescue Plan to target low vaccination areas
- Niagara County Public Health Director says COVID-19 vaccine is keeping more people from dying
- Buffalo School Board passes re-opening plan
- Breakthrough COVID cases on the rise due to expanding delta variant
- DOH: COVID vaccines kept 95% of New Yorkers with breakthrough cases out of the hospital