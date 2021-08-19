Catholic Health getting $880K from American Rescue Plan to target low vaccination areas

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — In an effort to increase vaccination rates in Niagara County, Congressman Brian Higgins and Catholic Health are increasing community outreach.

Catholic Health is receiving $880,000 from the American Rescue Plan to target “hotspots” or low vaccination areas.

According to Rep. Higgins, the funds will especially focus on Niagara Falls, where he says a lack of access to vaccines, along with hesitancy, are keeping the community from reaching optimal vaccination rates.