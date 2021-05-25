CCE making plans to have Niagara County Fair in August

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Plans are in the works to hold the Niagara County Fair this summer.

On Monday, the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County‘s Board of Directors voted to move forward with planning of the fair.

Right now, the plan is to have the fair in Lockport on August 4-8.

“In light of recent guidance from the State, we are confident that the Fair will be returning this summer. While some COVID-19 modifications will be necessary, we anticipate that fairgoers will be able to safely enjoy all elements of the Niagara County Fair experience.” CCE Executive Director Justin Rogers

A safety plan has been submitted to county officials for approval. If approved by the county, it will be sent to the New York State Department of Health for further consideration.

If you’re interested in becoming a fair vendor or volunteer, call (716) 433-8839 or email niagara@cornell.edu.