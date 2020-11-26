Child dies, seven other people hospitalized after crash in Town of Royalton

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m., two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash in the Town of Royalton.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicles collided at Lewiston Rd. and Griswold St.

Investigators say the southbound vehicle on Griswold failed to stop at a stop sign before it collided with the eastbound vehicle on Lewiston Rd.

Seven people were inside the eastbound vehicle. The two adults were taken to ECMC, four children were taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital and a fifth child was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport.

That fifth child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The sole occupant of the southbound vehicle was taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

It is not clear how badly the people who survived were injured. News 4 will release more information as it becomes available.