Clerk wants Green Light Law applicants to report to one of Niagara County’s three DMVs

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the Green Light Law allowing undocumented immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses about to take effect in New York State, one of its critics on Friday outlined how the Niagara County DMV will implement it.

Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski says he remains an opponent of the law, which goes into effect on Monday, Dec. 16.

It is no secret that I am opposed to the Green Light Law. The law and the pending litigation surrounding it puts us as county clerks in the difficult position between obeying this law or following national immigration policy. Joe Jastrzemski in Dec. 13 press release

Among the reasons he had outlined, Jastrzemski said that his staff wasn’t trained to identify foreign documents. He further elaborated and said there was scant guidance from Albany, which provided a one-hour webinar.

Because of that, Jastrzemski said the Lockport DMV office would be closed on launch day, Dec. 16, to give his staff a chance to prepare and train. Jastrzemski said that these transactions would take more time to work through.

Jastrzemski also asked that Green Light Law transactions take place at the Lockport DMV between the hours of 9:30 and 11:30 each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

There are three bureaus in Niagara County, with the other two in Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda. All three are open five days a week at 9 a.m., and close four days a week at 4:30, with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. on one day apiece.