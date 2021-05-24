Construction begins to repair damage of Townline Pier in Village of Wilson

WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Construction of a $1.6 million resiliency project has begun on the Townline Pier in the Village of Wilson.

Governor Cuomo announced it this afternoon as a part of his Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) to elevate the pier, ensure public safety, and continue recreational use.

Officials say the Townline Pier in Wilson suffered structural damage from increased wind and wave action and rising lake levels.

During the record flooding of Lake Ontario in 2019, the pier was two feet underwater, making the structure inaccessible and posing a safety risk to watercraft users, officials tell News 4.

“The Village of Wilson is a prime location for recreational use of Lake Ontario and today’s start of construction at Townline Pier will help safeguard against the threat of rising waters and ensure that it remains a place of enjoyment for future generations,” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said.

The governor’s office says these resiliency measures will be implemented in the project: