NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The coronavirus infection rate in Niagara County is dropping.

Health officials announced today the rate is around 8.6%. That’s about half the statewide average outside New York City.

Officials credit an increase in testing for these lower numbers.

Niagara County has tested 11,000 people for COVID-19. That’s 2,000 more than on Friday.

Niagara County officials added the region is on track to enter Phase Two of reopening a week from today.