Corrections officer at Niagara County Correctional Facility tests positive for COVID-19

Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says a corrections officer employed at the Niagara County Correctional Facility has tested positive for coronavirus.

The officer has been off work for the past two weeks, and is recovering at home.

In an effort to stop or slow the spread of the virus, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office halted all visitation and programs in early March. Screening of all people entering the facility began around the same time.

All staff at the facility have been provided with protective equipment, such as masks.

