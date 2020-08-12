Corrections officer charged with DWI in Niagara County

TOWN OF CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A corrections officer with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has been accused of driving drunk in the Town of Cambria.

Daniel Stevens, 30, was arrested on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. after a report of a reckless driver on Lower Mountain Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Niagara Falls man struck a mailbox before he was pulled over.

Stevens, who was off duty at the time, has been with the Sheriff’s Office since August 2017. For now, he’s suspended pending a departmental investigation and hearing.

Stevens faces charges of DWI and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

He’ll be in court on October 5.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.