LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Niagara County visits are suspended at the county jail because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti says more than 25 people have tested positive, including three employees. At least one inmate has been sent to the hospital.

All inmates are being quarantined to control the spread.

There’s no word yet on when visitors will be allowed back.