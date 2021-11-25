Crews battle afternoon Newfane roof fire

Niagara County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire crews worked to put out heavy flames shooting out of a roof Thursday afternoon on Pearl Street in Newfane.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office said in a news release, crews responded to a structure fire around 4:46 p.m. at 7001 Pearl Street, where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof.

The Olcott Volunteer Fire Company and Miller Hose Volunteer Fire Company extinguished the fire — no one was injured.

The Niagara County Origin and Cause Team are investigating what sparked the fire.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Niagara County

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now