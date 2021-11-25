Crews battle afternoon Newfane roof fire

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire crews worked to put out heavy flames shooting out of a roof Thursday afternoon on Pearl Street in Newfane.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office said in a news release, crews responded to a structure fire around 4:46 p.m. at 7001 Pearl Street, where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof.

The Olcott Volunteer Fire Company and Miller Hose Volunteer Fire Company extinguished the fire — no one was injured.

The Niagara County Origin and Cause Team are investigating what sparked the fire.