NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire crews worked to put out heavy flames shooting out of a roof Thursday afternoon on Pearl Street in Newfane.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s office said in a news release, crews responded to a structure fire around 4:46 p.m. at 7001 Pearl Street, where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof.
The Olcott Volunteer Fire Company and Miller Hose Volunteer Fire Company extinguished the fire — no one was injured.
The Niagara County Origin and Cause Team are investigating what sparked the fire.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
Niagara County
- Crews battle afternoon Newfane roof fire
- Niagara County is not implementing any COVID-19 mandates at this time
- Kenan Arts Council Holiday Gift Show celebrates 40 years
- Niagara Arts and Cultural Center celebrate Native American traditions
- Niagara Falls family is making a turkey dinner and giving it away, feeding hundreds during “Annual Lord’s Day Dinner, Free Thanksgiving Dinner”