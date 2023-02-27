TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Monday morning, a man was arrested following a chase that spanned from the Town of Niagara to Niagara Falls.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office says a deputy tried to stop Kevin King, Jr. around 2 a.m. Deputies say that after he failed to pull over, a chase ensued, ending when the vehicle struck an apartment building at the corner of Cayuga Drive and Mang Avenue.

“The outside wall where the vehicle struck the building pushed into a bedroom of the apartment,” the Sheriff’s office said. There was one person sleeping in the bedroom, but he was not injured.

Authorities say King and his passenger fled on foot, but that pursuit was brief. King was subsequently charged with reckless driving, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

After being processed at the Niagara County Correctional Facility, King was released on a court appearance ticket.