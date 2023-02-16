WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A garage was destroyed and a home was damaged in a fire that broke out in Wilson on Wednesday night.
Around 4:15 p.m., dispatchers received several calls about a detached garage fire on Wilson Cambria Road. High winds quickly pushed the flames toward the adjacent house, where no one was home.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s office says that although there were no people inside, a dog was, and it was rescued by two people who happened to be passing by.
The garage and its contents are both believed to be a total loss, officials say. An estimate on the damage to the residence was not available, as of Wednesday night.
Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.