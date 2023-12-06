WILSON ,N.Y. (WIVB) — A dog was rescued from a residential structure fire Wednesday morning in Wilson, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Fire officials responded just before 8:30 a.m. to 411 Lake St. for a reported residential structure fire. Upon arrival, officials said smoke and flames were seen coming from the structure.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and no occupants were home at the time of the fire. They said a dog was pulled from the residence, but a cat is still unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and there was no estimate of damages immediately available.

The occupants of the residence are being assisted by the American Red Cross.