Dogs adopted from Niagara County SPCA come with Just Pizza gift certificate

Niagara County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — For every dog that gets adopted from the Niagara County SPCA, a $50 gift certificate for Just Pizza will be given away.

The SPCA announced their new promotion on Monday morning. It follows the Pizza + Pups campaign, where photos of adoptable dogs were placed on pizza boxes in order to help the chance of them finding a home.

Back when that campaign was happening, a gift certificate would be given to anyone who adopted a dog on the box. Now, any dog to get adopted will come with a gift certificate.

Mary Alloy, of Amherst’s Just Pizza location, says the restaurant has been busier than ever before since the program began in February.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

