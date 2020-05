NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A drive-thru zoo that was supposed to happen in North Tonawanda this weekend has been called off for now

The free community event was put together by Niagara County Down Under and Party Animals.

But a worker who cares for the animals tells us North Tonawanda’s mayor called off it off because of social distancing concerns.

Niagara County Down Under says they have a new location and will update later today.